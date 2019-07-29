Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,131.33 ($27.85).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,157.29. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,464.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

