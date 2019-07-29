Analysts Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,589. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

