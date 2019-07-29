Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$46.73

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.73.

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE:AC traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,164. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$22.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.