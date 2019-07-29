Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.15. Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 335,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $26.44. 661,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

