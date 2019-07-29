Analysts Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce $226.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $236.50 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $268.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $957.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.20 million to $972.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.40 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SEB Equities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,630,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $81,467,000 after purchasing an additional 241,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,482,709 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $78,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 992,277 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,121,384 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 880,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,507,635 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 265,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 81,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

