Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $20.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.74 billion to $24.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $368,457.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,443 shares of company stock worth $51,356,227 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 797,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

