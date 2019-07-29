Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $699.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.39 million to $714.38 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $588.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWD shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $2,678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $8,126,475 over the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 284,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,901. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

