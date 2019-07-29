Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. 357,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,001. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

