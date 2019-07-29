Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.28. Splunk posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at $13,554,198.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $210,940,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,796,000 after purchasing an additional 582,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 137.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 762,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 440,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 929,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,795,000 after purchasing an additional 303,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,982. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.78. Splunk has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

