Analysts Anticipate Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $57.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.84 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 12 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 9,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $409,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

