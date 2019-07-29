Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $1.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

MCO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.47. 400,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,092. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.61. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $206.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $85,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Cantor sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $728,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 364,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,522 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $4,154,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,468,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

