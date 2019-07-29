Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.18 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 213,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,121. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $647.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,739,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,215,000 after buying an additional 281,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,246,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 561,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 149,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 526,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

