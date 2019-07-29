Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

