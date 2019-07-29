Analysts Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report sales of $97.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.73 million to $102.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $93.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $391.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $404.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $450.78 million, with estimates ranging from $390.47 million to $480.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

DRQ stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 514,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Dril-Quip by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.