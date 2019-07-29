Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.07. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 7,146 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $581,470.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,166. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

