Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 566.0% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 268,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

