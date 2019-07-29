Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APH. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Shares of APH stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Amphenol by 103.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

