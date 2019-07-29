Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03)-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million to $1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.03-0.17 EPS.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayside Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 1,059,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,442. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

