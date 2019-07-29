AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.18. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 939 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.35.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

