Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,542,300 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 1,717,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $68,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,192,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,820,000 after purchasing an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,368,000 after acquiring an additional 175,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.88. 14,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,625. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

