American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,014.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 816,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,017,000 after buying an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 882.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,328,000 after buying an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,053 shares of company stock valued at $49,761,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.51. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

