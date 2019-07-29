American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of American Realty Investors worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

ARL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 165.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

