American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,075,000 after purchasing an additional 481,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,014,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.09. 10,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark C. Mccullough sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $128,972.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

