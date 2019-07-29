Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.74.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.26. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.84 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,321.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,278 shares of company stock worth $6,673,207. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

