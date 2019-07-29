Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.89

Shares of Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and traded as low as $83.15. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 52,690 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price objective (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

In other Alumasc Group news, insider Andrew Magson sold 12,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £10,818.90 ($14,136.81). Also, insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($24,304.19).

Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

