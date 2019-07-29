Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,891. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lipscomb S. Michael acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $691,510.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $334,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

