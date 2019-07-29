Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given a $153.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYX. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.53 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.52. 1,145,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -607.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $505,974.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $137,561.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,763 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 324.6% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,640,000 after buying an additional 1,391,365 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,279,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alteryx by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 237,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,148,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.