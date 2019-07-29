Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given a $1,370.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,368.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,245.22 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

