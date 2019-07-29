Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given a $1,370.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been assigned a $1,370.00 price objective by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,368.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,240.52 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

