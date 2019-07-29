Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given a $1,360.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,368.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,246.62 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $864.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,270,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $38,962,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

