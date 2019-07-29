Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478 shares of company stock valued at $549,005. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $13.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,237.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The stock has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,114.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.