Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $15.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,234.97. 1,383,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,114.66. The company has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478 shares of company stock worth $549,005 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.73.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.