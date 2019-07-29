AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,034. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.88 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.41%.

In related news, insider Kate C. Burke sold 18,897 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $543,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.