Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.25), 58,318 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 335,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.30).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Financial Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.60 ($2.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.28. The company has a market cap of $288.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

