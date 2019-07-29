Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.57% of Albemarle worth $42,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 244,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. 36,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,520. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.15.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $832.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.