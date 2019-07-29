Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $79.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.21.

Shares of ALK opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $550,759. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,307.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,947,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,269,000 after buying an additional 1,808,754 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 713,959 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,669,000 after buying an additional 579,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,868,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,468,000 after buying an additional 503,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

