Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alaris Royalty traded as high as C$21.43 and last traded at C$21.36, with a volume of 54236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.20.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.92.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director Jack Chuck Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total transaction of C$46,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,077,209.07. Also, Director Gary Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total value of C$56,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$537,836.26. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $215,125 in the last 90 days.

The stock has a market cap of $776.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.56.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8091056 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

