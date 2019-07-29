AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34.

Shares of NYSE AKS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,091,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $786.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

