AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, RTT News reports. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. AK Steel updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

Shares of AKS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,117. The company has a market capitalization of $786.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.99. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

