Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €9.40 ($10.93) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.06 ($12.86).

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching €10.24 ($11.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1-year high of €12.89 ($14.98).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

