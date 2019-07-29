AirSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $975,677.00 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX and OKEx. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $975,677.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00286933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.01547865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00118656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002763 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Liqui, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

