Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.70

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 1831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Air Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.