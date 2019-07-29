Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $33.68 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, April 12th.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

