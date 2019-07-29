Aegeus Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,611.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Aegeus has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a total market capitalization of $90,611.00 and $5,688.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00282064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.01510583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00117496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 38,546,027 coins and its circulating supply is 33,619,038 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

