Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,013. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $127,185.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

