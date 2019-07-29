Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) Trading Down 4%

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 43,145 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 783,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADOM shares. Roth Capital set a $194.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 169.52%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adomani Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adomani stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Adomani as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

