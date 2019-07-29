adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €251.58 ($292.53).

ADS traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €288.90 ($335.93). 469,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €272.90.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

