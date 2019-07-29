Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $355.51

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.51 and traded as high as $371.00. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $360.00, with a volume of 3,124 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $87.70 million and a PE ratio of 47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 356.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Adept Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

