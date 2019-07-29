Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATVI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,853. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063,547 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,560,000 after buying an additional 222,722 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,930,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.