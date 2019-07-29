Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 543.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $192.38.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,388. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.10. The company had a trading volume of 602,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,576. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $197.03. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

